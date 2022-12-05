AIMA MAT 2022: PBT registration last date today; here are steps to apply

Representative Photo | PTI

New Delhi: The last date for the online registration for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 Paper Based Test (PBT) is today, December 5.

To fill out the applications for MAT 2022 PBT exam, candidates can visit the official website of MAT- website- mat.aima.in. After entering the official website, a valid email id and password are required to complete the MAT registration process.

The AIMA MAT application process includes online registration, application form filling, uploading of required documents and paying the MAT application fee of Rs 1,850.

The admit card for the exam will be available on December 6 at 4 pm and the exam is scheduled to be held on December 11, 2022.

Following are the steps to fill out the application form for MAT 2022

First, go to the official website - mat.aima.in, then register to create a log-in credential, the third step is to log in with the credentials and fill out the MAT application form, then enter the academic, and other personal details, upload the photograph and signature and make the application fee payment in online mode and the last step is to submit the form and download it for future use.

MAT is conducted to facilitate B-schools to select candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes.