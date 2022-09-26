AIMA MAT 2022: Result for September session out; Here's how to check

AIMA MAT 2022: Result for September session out | IStock images

The All India Management Association, (AIMA) has declared the MAT 2022 result of September session. Candidates can download the MAT 2022 scorecard on the official website- mat.aima.in using application number, roll number.

MAT 2022 was held in different modes – remote proctored Internet Based Test (IBT), Paper Based Test (PBT), and Computer Based Test (CBT). The Paper Based Test was conducted on September 4, Computer Based Test (CBT) was held on September 18, and Internet Based Test took place on August 28, September 3, 10, 11, 17.

Here's how to download AIMA MAT 2022 Result:

Open the MAT 2022 website- mat.aima.in. Select MAT 2022 September session result link. Key in your roll number, registration number. MAT 2022 September session scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download, and get a hard copy for further use.