UP Board Result 2022: 163 inmates across state prisons pass exams

Officials stated on Saturday that 163 inmates from various prisons throughout the state passed the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board exams. On Saturday, the results for Class 10th and Class 12th were announced at 2 and 4 p.m., respectively.

In total, 95 offenders passed the Class 10 board exam, and 68 passed the Class 12 board exam. According to UP board authorities, a total of 103 inmates from 12 district jails took the Class 10th exam, with 95 passing with a 92.23 percent pass rate.

Officials reported that a total of 96 convicts from 16 district jails took the exam, with 68 passing with a pass percentage of 70.83. Ghaziabad district jail inmates made up the majority of those who took the board exams. While 33 convicts from the jail took the class 10th exam, 31 of them passed.

Officials noted that 25 other offenders took the class 12th exam and passed it.