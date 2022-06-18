e-Paper Get App

UP Board Class 10,12 result today, here's the list of websites

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2022 today. The UP Board result will be declared at 2pm today on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

Here's the list of websites to check 10th, 12th results 2022

  • upmsp.edu.in

  • upresults.nic.in

  • upmspresults.up.nic.in

  • sarkarisangam.com.

article-image

