UP Board to announce class 10, 12 results 2022 tomorrow, know where and how to check

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 09:29 PM IST
On Saturday, June 18, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10, 12 results for the year 2022. At 2:00 p.m., the results will be released. Students in Class 10 and 12 can check their results on the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in after they are declared.

Between March 24 and April 13, a total of 51,92,916 students appeared for the UP Board 10th and 12th exams 2022, which were held from March 24 to April 13. To pass the Class 10, 12 exams, pupils must score at least 33% on each paper and overall.

UP Board result are available on these websites:

  1. upmsp.edu.in

  2. upresults.nic.in

  3. results.upmsp.edu.in.

Here's how to download:

  • Go to the official website -- upmsp.edu.in

  • Select the designated result link

  • Enter roll number, school code

  • Submit and download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference.

