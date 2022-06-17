Maharashtra SSC result declared today, website to be active at 1 pm

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the Maharashtra Board 10th result 2022 today, June 17 2022. Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 will be available online at mahresult.nic.in, the Maharashtra Board of Secondary Education's website at 1 pm.

On Friday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination, revealing a significant drop in the overall pass percentage of students when compared to last year, when the state had its highest ever pass percentage. This year's overall pass rate is 96.94 percent, compared to 99.95 percent last year.

To obtain the Maha SSC Result 2022, students must provide their roll number and mother's name. Students can check their grades in Maharashtra SSC board examinations 2022 in the Maharashtra SSC board result 2022.



Here are the websites where students can check the Maharashtra SSC result 2022:

Here's how to check Maharashtra Class 10 result 2022:

1) Go to result.mh-ssc.ac.in or www.mahahsscboard.in

2) Enter a valid seat number.

4) Enter the mother's name.

5) Select view result. mahresult.nic.in 2022 SSC.

6) Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.