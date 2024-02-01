UP Board Releases Admit Cards For Class 10 And 12 Exams 2024, Check How To Download

Admit cards for Classes 10 and 12 have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students can pick up their UP Board 2024 admit cards from their individual colleges.

Students won't be able to download their admission cards on their own, according a notice on the UP Board website. The sole location where they are able to obtain their admission cards is directly from their respective institutions.

Schools can download the UPMSP admit cards 2024 from the official board website, upmsp.edu.in. The UP board exam dates for 2024 are listed on the class 10, 12 admit card, along with the names, exam times, and instructions for students on exam day.

Over the course of 17 days, 8,264 venues across the 75 districts of the state will host the UP board exams. The principals of the schools they attend can issue hall passes to the students. For the UP Board Exams 2024, almost 5,508,206 class 10 and class 12 students have registered.

How to download?

Visit the website at upmsp.edu.in.

From the homepage, choose the "Download" tab.

Next, choose the "UP Board Class 10 or 12 Admit Card 2024" link from the list.

To log in to the school, enter your user ID and password.

Download and print the UP Board Admit Card 2024 for your records.