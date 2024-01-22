UP Board Introduces Unique QR Coded Identity Cards For Examiners | Photo credit: Zwipe website

In an effort to administer the intermediate and high school exams fairly, the board that administers the high school and intermediate exams in Uttar Pradesh has made the decision to provide computerized identity cards with distinct QR codes and serial numbers for the examiners this time around.

These identity cards would be given to almost 2.75 lakh exam room invigilators who would be working this year, according to officials.

"The QR code and the serial number on the identity card would ensure their uniqueness and prevent any replication as well as thwart any effort of impersonation by anyone trying to undermine the exams," told Divyakant Shukla, secretary of the UP Board to IANS.

Between February 22 and March 9, the Board will administer its Class 10 and 12 exams at 8,264 locations throughout the state's 75 districts.

DIOSs to download cards

A week prior to the official start of the exams, the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) in charge of that district would download these identity cards from the board's official portal in accordance with established procedures, and they would then give them to the relevant invigilators.

These I-cards would also show the invigilator's teaching subject, enabling other teachers with subject-matter competence to substitute for them in the exam-holding subject on that particular day. According to officials, this would exclude any possibility of an examiner attempting to help a cheater.

Teachers, principals, and other staff members would be tasked by the concerned DIoS with overseeing exam center invigilation, just like in years past.

(With inputs from IANS)