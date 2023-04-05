 UP Board exam 2023: Over 58 lakhs students awaiting class 10, 12 result
A total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the Uttar Pradesh Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams this year. Out of which, 31,16,487 students had registered for high school while 27,69,258 students enrolled themselves for intermediate.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
UP Board Result 2023 Class | Representative pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results for Classes 10 and 12. its official website upmsp.edu.in.

The evaluation process for the UP board test was launched on March 18 by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, and it was finished on April 1. To assess the copies of students in classes 10 and 12, the UP board appointed 143933 examiners.

The Uttar Pradesh board exams for class 10 and 12 began on February 16. The exams for Class 10 ended on March 3 while the exams for Class 12 concluded on March 4.

As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh board 10 and 12th results will likely be released by April 16. This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets of students.

There were about 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 10 candidates and 1.33 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students.

