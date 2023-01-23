UP Board Exam 2023: Caught cheating UPMSP exams? Students can face jail time for 12 months without a charge

PTI (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad is set to conduct UP board exams for classes 10 and 12, February 16 onwards. While class 10 will have their last exam on March 3, 2023, class 10's last exam is on March 4, 2023.

According to reports, this time around the exams are going to witness much stringent rules as those who will be caught cheating during the exams will invite the National Security Act, which can detain an individual for 12 months without a charge.

The new rules are not only applicable to students but also to teachers and professors who are involved in the cheating racket or help with the same.

The theory exams will begin in February and in a first, students will receive copies of the exam with a barcode on it. CCTV cameras will also be installed across exam centres.

Phase 1 of the UP Board Exam 2023 Class 12 Practical is taking place in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti and will end on January 28, 2023. Phase 2 is taking place from January 29, 2023, to February 5, 2023, in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, according to a report by Times Now.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)