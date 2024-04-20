 UP Board Class 10 And 12 Results To Be Declared Today, Check Important Tips
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Board Class 10 And 12 Results To Be Declared Today, Check Important Tips

UP Board Class 10 And 12 Results To Be Declared Today, Check Important Tips

The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted February 22, 2024 to March 9, 2024. The results are set to be declared today via a press conference at the board headquarters.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

The results for the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 exams are expected to be released today, i.e., April 20, 2024. 

The results will be announced via a press conference held by the board at the board headquarters in Prayagraj. The results will be declared by the Director (Secondary Education) and Chairman of UP Board Mahendra Dev along with Secretary Dibyakant Shukla. 

Once released, candidates who appeared for the said exam will be able to check their results on the board’s official website at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted February 22, 2024 to March 9, 2024. 

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provided link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will now open on your screen.

Step 5: Check your result thoroughly.

Step 6: Save and download for future reference.

Read Also
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: JAC Board Declares Result, Check Pass Percentage
article-image

Important points to remember when checking the results

1. Candidates must ensure they have a good internet connection.

2. Keep the website open on your desktop.

3. Keep the login details handy.

4. Be patient and wait for the website to load once the results are announced.

5. To take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future use.

Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Board Class 10 And 12 Results To Be Declared Today, Check Important Tips

UP Board Class 10 And 12 Results To Be Declared Today, Check Important Tips

IIT Bombay Appoints Prof Shireesh Kedare As New Director!

IIT Bombay Appoints Prof Shireesh Kedare As New Director!

TISS Students Plan Online Protest Against Suspension Of Scholar For 'Anti-National' Activities

TISS Students Plan Online Protest Against Suspension Of Scholar For 'Anti-National' Activities

TISS PhD Student Suspended, Banned From Entering Campus; Institute Responds

TISS PhD Student Suspended, Banned From Entering Campus; Institute Responds

Mumbai University Initiates Academic Collaboration With UK Universities

Mumbai University Initiates Academic Collaboration With UK Universities