UP Board Class 10 And 12 Results To Be Declared Today, Check Important Tips

The results for the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 exams are expected to be released today, i.e., April 20, 2024.

The results will be announced via a press conference held by the board at the board headquarters in Prayagraj. The results will be declared by the Director (Secondary Education) and Chairman of UP Board Mahendra Dev along with Secretary Dibyakant Shukla.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the said exam will be able to check their results on the board’s official website at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted February 22, 2024 to March 9, 2024.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provided link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will now open on your screen.

Step 5: Check your result thoroughly.

Step 6: Save and download for future reference.

Important points to remember when checking the results

1. Candidates must ensure they have a good internet connection.

2. Keep the website open on your desktop.

3. Keep the login details handy.

4. Be patient and wait for the website to load once the results are announced.

5. To take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future use.

Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam.