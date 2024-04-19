Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: JAC Board Declares Result, Check Pass Percentage | ANI (Representational Pic)

Today, on April 19, 2024 the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results of the JAC 10th exam.

90.39% of candidates passed the JAC Class 10 2024 board exams overall.

Eligibility Criteria

In order for students to pass the JAC Class 10 exam in 2024, they need to receive at least 33% of the possible points in each subject's theory and practical sections. Students are also required to receive at least a 33 percent overall mark in every course.

How to check JAC 10th results?

On the official JAC website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/ and jacresults.com, those who took the exam can view their Jharkhand Board 10th results. Students need to submit their login information, which includes their roll code and roll number, in order to view their JAC Class 10 Result 2024.

Visit jacresults.com, the official website for the JAC 10th result.

-On the homepage, select the link labelled "Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2024."

-Fill in the relevant areas with the roll number and roll code.

-Select the "Submit" option.

-On the screen will show the JAC 10th marksheet.

-Take a printout of the JAC 10th result 2024 scorecard for your records.

It is expected that the Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2024 scrutiny or revaluation process will take place in May of that year. The final week of April 2024 may see the announcement of the application dates.