Punjab School Board Implements No Re-evaluation Policy To Facilitate Timely Results

Starting from the academic year 2023-24, the Punjab School Education Board has made a significant policy shift by opting not to entertain requests for re-evaluation of exams from dissatisfied students, according to a post on social media site X.

Citing the need to streamline the examination process and expedite result declarations, the Board emphasizes the adverse impact of re-evaluation on timely result announcements.

However, it's important to note that students will still have the opportunity to request re-checking of their answer sheets.

Shifts in policy

This policy comes amid significant changes undertaken by the PSEB. As reported earlier, the PSEB also announced an increase in the remuneration for teachers who grade answer sheets during exams. Teachers evaluating Class X answer sheets will now receive Rs 8.50 per sheet, up from Rs 6.25, while those grading Class XII answer sheets will now receive Rs 10 per sheet, up from Rs 7.50, effective from the upcoming March 2024 exams.

In addition, the PSEB is introducing various changes in 11 Adarsh Senior Secondary Schools, including standardizing student uniforms, morning assembly prayers, school songs, and logos. The timetable for group classes in these schools will be synchronized to optimize teacher availability and student learning during teacher absences or vacations. Furthermore, online learning (Kyan) will be facilitated, enabling students to be taught by a teacher from another school when their regular teacher is absent. A dedicated website for Group 11 Adarsh Schools will also be established, linked to the Board's main website.