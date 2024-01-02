Punjab School Education Board Announces 2024 Matriculation and Senior Secondary Exam Dates

Representative Pic |

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the datesheet for the 2024 matriculation and senior secondary annual exams, covering Class 10 and Class 12. Scheduled from February 13 to March 5, 2024, Class 10 exams will take place from 11 am to 2:15 pm.

Concurrently, Class 12 exams are set for February 13 to March 30, following the same time frame. Class 5 exams are scheduled for March 7-14, between 10 am and 1:15 pm, and will be held in self-examination centers.

For differently-abled candidates, question papers/booklets will not be dispatched. Examinations for students with exceptional abilities won't be conducted at the school level, as per PSEB's official notice.

Likewise, Class 8 exams are planned for March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, and 27, 2024. The exam times vary between 11 am to 2:15 pm, 11 am to 1:15 pm, and 11 am to 1:45 pm. Practical exams for Class 8 are scheduled from March 28 to April 3, 2024. The datesheet is accessible on the official website, pseb.ac.in, for students' reference.

To download the Punjab Board Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate the link - "Datesheet For 5th, 8th, 10th & 12th Examination, February/March 2024" under the Latest News section.

Click on the link, and the PSEB Date Sheet 2024 PDF will be downloaded to your system or mobile.

Check your exam dates and make a note of them accordingly.

Download the schedule and print it out if necessary.