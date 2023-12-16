AP Inter Board Exam 2024 Datesheet Released | representative pic/ Pixabay

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP, has unveiled the much-awaited AP Inter Board Exam 2024 Datesheet for both 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Public Examinations scheduled for March 2024. The released timetable outlines a comprehensive schedule for the examination period.

For the first-year students, the examination is scheduled to commence from March 1 and conclude on March 19, 2024. The exam sessions will take place in a single shift, running from 9 am to 12 noon. The series of tests will initiate with Second Language Paper 1 and culminate with Modern Language Paper I and Geographer Paper I.

Conversely, the second-year examination is set to begin on March 2 and conclude on March 20, 2024. Commencing with the Second Language Paper II, the exams will culminate with Modern Language Paper II and Geography Paper II.

Furthermore, the board has scheduled the Ethics and Human Values examination for February 2, the Environmental Education Examination for February 3, and the Samagra Siksha Vocational Trade Examination for February 22, 2023. All these exams are scheduled to start from 10 am onwards.

Practical examinations are scheduled from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20, 2024, for vocational courses. These practical exams will be conducted in two sessions each day, from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates seeking more information or related details regarding the examination can access the official website of BIEAP for further clarification and updates.