UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extend Till April 30, Click Here For Direct Link To Apply | Representative Image

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, the organising body of the UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam 2024, has extended its UP BEd Joint Entrance Exam 2024 deadline to April 30, 2024.



The online application process had begun on February 10 and was scheduled to go on till March 31, 2024. Now, after the extension, eligible candidates can submit their applications without the late fee till April 30, 2024.



Important Dates:

The last date for submission of form is April 30, 2024.

The last date for submission of form with late fees is May 7, 2024.

The correction window to edit the application form is from May 8 to May 15, 2024.

The admit card release date is on May 30, 2024.

Date of U.P. B.Ed. JEE 2024 Entrance Examination is June 9, 2024.

The tentative Score Card Release Date is on June 30, 2024.

Steps to apply for UPBEd Entrance 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the application process.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details such as your name, residential address, and educational qualifications

Step 4: Move to the next page where you will be asked to upload all the necessary documents, including your photograph and signature.

Step 5: Make sure that all uploaded documents meet the specified requirements.

Step 6: Use the provided online portal to make the required payment.

Step 7: Review all entered information and upload your documents.

Step 8: Once you are done doing the above, submit the form to complete the application process.