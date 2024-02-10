UP B.Ed JEE 2024: Registration Begins At bujhansi.ac.in

iStock images

Bundelkhand University started the registration process for the UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2024 on February 10, 2024. Prospective candidates aspiring to pursue Bachelor of Education can now apply for the entrance test through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

Key Dates:

Registration Start Date: February 10, 2024

Last Date without Late Fee: March 3, 2024

Last Date with Late Fee: March 4 to March 10, 2024

Admit Card Release Date: April 13, 2024

Entrance Examination Date: April 24, 2024

Application Fees:

General/OBC Category: ₹1400/-

SC/ST Category: ₹700/-

How to Register:

Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

Click on the UP B.Ed JEE 2024 link on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new page with the registration link.

Click on the registration link and provide the necessary details.

After successful registration, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and proceed to pay the application fees.

Once completed, submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Download a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The UP B.Ed JEE 2024 presents a significant opportunity for aspiring educators to pursue their academic ambitions. With the registration process now underway, candidates are encouraged to adhere to the stipulated timelines and guidelines to ensure a smooth application experience.