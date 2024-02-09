Gujarat Board Releases GSEB Class 12 Science Practical Exam Admit Cards At sciprac.gsebht.in

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board | Representative pic Wikipedia

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has issued the admit cards for the GSEB Class 12 science practical exams. School officials can obtain and download the admit cards from official websites like sciprac.gsebht.in, gsebht.in, and gseb.org to distribute to the students taking the exam.

To obtain the GSEB Class 12 practical exam admit card, school administrators need the index number and either the registered mobile number or email ID. They should check the subjects and language on the admit cards, making sure that the examinee, class teacher, and school principal have signed them.

After the distribution, the school principals must post the roster of students taking the exam on the official website of the board. Any errors in subjects or other information should be immediately brought to the attention of the science stream department of the board for correction.

The scores for the GSEB Class 12 practical exam need to be turned in by March 7. The practical exams are scheduled to commence from February 19, 2024.

To download the Gujarat Board Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card 2024, school heads can follow these steps:

Visit any of the websites mentioned: sciprac.gsebht.in, gsebht.in, or gseb.org.

Click on the link for GSEB Class 12 science practical exam admit card 2024 available on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials on the login page and submit.

Once logged in, download the admit cards, print them, and distribute them to the students.