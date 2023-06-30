UP B.Ed JEE 2023: Results Declared At bujhansi.ac.in; Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Students who appeared for this examination can now check and download their scorecard by going on the official website | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has declared the result of Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed JEE) 2023. Students who appeared for this examination can now check and download their scorecard by going on the official website - bujhansi.ac.in. To access the entrance exams results, candidates must log into the official portal by keeping credentials such as application number, password handy.

The UP B.Ed JEE, 2023, was held on June 15. This was at several examination centers across the state. The exam was online through a computer-based mode. The online registration process for the entrance test was held between February 1 and April 5. Following that, admin card for UP B.Ed JEE 2023 were released on June 6.

Steps to download the scorecard of UP B.ED JEE 2023:

1. Visit Bundelkhand University's official website at bujhansi.ac.in

2. Search and click on the 'UP B.ED. JEE 2023' link that is currently available on the home page

3. A new page will open after which candidates need to click on the link that says - 'CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD SCORE CARD'

4. On the login window, enter User ID and password. Then click on Submit

5. The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen

6. View the UP B.Ed JEE results and download it

This examination is conducted for candidates seeking admission to B.Ed courses in Uttar Pradesh. In line with the reports, more than 6 lakh students had registered for the UP B.Ed JEE this year. Those who successfully pass the entrance exam will be called for counselling. The detailed counselling scheduled will be issued soon by the university.

The UP B.Ed JEE included two exam papers namely paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 contained language sections such as English and Hindi, on the other hand paper 2 contained general aptitude test such as - science/arts/commerce/agriculture.) Each paper was for 3 hours, with a combined total of 400 marks.