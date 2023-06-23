UP Board: MSP Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Dates Released, Details Inside

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023 | Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the compartment exam schedule for 2023. This exam along with improvement exam is set to be conducted on July 15. Candidates can now download their admin card from the official website upmsp.edu.in or can collect them from their respective schools.

As per the notification from the UPMSP, the UP Board Class 10 or High School Compartment exam will be held on July 15 from 8 AM to 11.15 AM. Following that, Intermediate compartment exam will be conducted from July from PM to 6.15 PM.

UPMSP Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023: July 15 (8.00 AM to 11.15 AM)

UPMSP Class 12 Compartment Exam 2023: July 15 (2.00 PM to 6.15 PM)

According to the data, a total number of 44,669 candidates will appear for the compartment exams of which 18,400 students will appear for the High School Exams while 26,296 will appear for intermediate exam.

Instructions for Candidates:

All the students appearing for this examination must note that mobile phones and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Besides that, all the exam hall will be equipped with CCTVs and voice recorders.

This year, the UP board class 10th results 2023, was announced on April 25. A total of 31.06 lakh candidates had registered for the class 10 examination, out of which 25,70,987 candidates passed the exam.

Similarly, in class 12, a total of 25,71,002 appeared in the board exams out of which 19,41,717 were declared successful with a past percentage of 75.52.