UP AYUSH NEET PG 2024: Round 1 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates Here

The UP AYUSH PG round 1 counselling registration procedure has begun, according to the Department of AYUSH, Uttar Pradesh. Students who are qualified to apply must finish the online registration and application process by going to the official website. October 3, 2024 is the deadline for students to register for round 1 counselling.



The official website, upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in, has the registration link for the UP AYUSH NEET PG round 1 counselling in 2024. Students must visit the official website and fill out the registration link with all necessary information in order to finish the process.

How to check?

-Visit the UP AYUSH counselling official website.

-Select the link for UP AYUSH PG counselling.

-Select the registration link and fill out all the necessary information.

-Complete the online application and attach all required files.

-Click the link for the final submission after paying the registration cost.

Following registration, on October 4th, the qualified candidates' merit list will be declared, and from October 5th to October 7th, the choice filling window will be open.

Important dates:

Online registration and fee submission - September 30 to October 3, 2024

Round 1 merit list - October 4, 2024

Round 1 choice filling - October 4 to 7, 2024

Round 1 allotment result - October 7, 2024

Download allotment letter and report to colleges - October 8 to 16, 2024

Required documents:

-Class 10 Marksheet and Certificate

-Class 12 Marksheet and Certificate

-NEET UG 2024 Admit Card and Scorecard

-UP State Domicile Certificate (For UP Candidates Only)

-Category Certificate (If Applicable)

-Sub-Category Certificate (If Applicable)

-ID Proof (S

-Such as an Aadhaar Card or Voter ID)