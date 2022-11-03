e-Paper Get App
UP: Ayurveda, Unani colleges disqualified from Lucknow University

The two colleges will now be affiliated with Ayush University, Gorakhpur.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
Lucknow University | File Photo
Lucknow: The Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital and the Government Unani College in Lucknow, have been disaffiliated from the Lucknow University (LU).

A decision to this effect has been taken in the LU executive council meeting on Wednesday.

LU registrar Sanjay Medhavi, said, "UP government has said that all Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy colleges in the state will now be affiliated with Ayush University. In line with the directive, we approved the proposal of affiliation shift in the meeting."

He said that LU has informed colleges that now all new students admitted will get a degree from Ayush University while the students enrolled at present will be given an LU degree.

The responsibility to conduct the examination will now be of Ayush University, he added.

In medical education, LU will now be imparting education in pharmacy, yoga and alternative medicine.

