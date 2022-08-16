UGET 2022: Lucknow University extends Application date; Know how to apply |

Lucknow University has pushed the application deadline for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022. The last date to apply for the Lucknow University UGET 2022 entrance exam is now August 18, which was August 12 earlier. Candidates can apply for the UGET 2022 examination on the official websites-- lkouniv.ac.in.

The examination will take place in two shifts - 11:30 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 5:30 pm - from August 29, 2022, to September 4, 2022. The UGET 2022 admit card will be released for downloading from August 25.

The applications for UGET 2022 had started on April 2, 2022. The last date to apply for the same is now August 18, 2022. Candidates belonging to General and OBC categories will have to pay a fees of Rs. 800, while the PH, SC, and ST categories will be charged a fees of Rs.400.

Here's how to apply for Lucknow University UGET 2022:

Go to the official website – lkouniv.ac.in.

Select the link 'Online Admission 2022-23 Undergraduate’ on the homepage.

Finish the basic registration process and fill the application form.

Upload required documents and cross-check application details.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the online application.

Print the application form and fee receipt for future use.