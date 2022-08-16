e-Paper Get App

UGET 2022: Lucknow University extends Application date; Know how to apply

Lucknow University has pushed the application deadline for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 to August 18.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
UGET 2022: Lucknow University extends Application date; Know how to apply |

Lucknow University has pushed the application deadline for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022. The last date to apply for the Lucknow University UGET 2022 entrance exam is now August 18, which was August 12 earlier. Candidates can apply for the UGET 2022 examination on the official websites-- lkouniv.ac.in.

The examination will take place in two shifts - 11:30 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 5:30 pm - from August 29, 2022, to September 4, 2022. The UGET 2022 admit card will be released for downloading from August 25.

The applications for UGET 2022 had started on April 2, 2022. The last date to apply for the same is now August 18, 2022. Candidates belonging to General and OBC categories will have to pay a fees of Rs. 800, while the PH, SC, and ST categories will be charged a fees of Rs.400.

Here's how to apply for Lucknow University UGET 2022:

  • Go to the official website – lkouniv.ac.in.

  • Select the link 'Online Admission 2022-23 Undergraduate’ on the homepage.

  • Finish the basic registration process and fill the application form.

  • Upload required documents and cross-check application details.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Submit the online application.

  • Print the application form and fee receipt for future use.

Read Also
Click here for latest updates on entrance exams for which registration has begun-MHT-CET, TS EAMCET,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationUGET 2022: Lucknow University extends Application date; Know how to apply

RECENT STORIES

'Har Ghar Tiranga' website receives over 5 crore tricolour selfies with Tiranga on Independence Day

'Har Ghar Tiranga' website receives over 5 crore tricolour selfies with Tiranga on Independence Day

Mumbai updates: City to see less rainfall this week

Mumbai updates: City to see less rainfall this week

Google warns employees of 'blood on the streets'; says layoffs inevitable if earnings don't improve

Google warns employees of 'blood on the streets'; says layoffs inevitable if earnings don't improve

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government's remission...

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government's remission...

Bihar: BJP top brass to meet with party's state core group today, to formulate strategy after ouster

Bihar: BJP top brass to meet with party's state core group today, to formulate strategy after ouster