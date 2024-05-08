WBCHSE West Bengal HS Results 2024: Unhappy With Your Results? Know How To Apply For Scrutiny

The West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2024, also known as the West Bengal HS Result 2024, was revealed today, May 8, at a press conference that was presided over by the WBCHSE president at 1:00 pm. Among the pupils who took the tests, an astounding 6,79,784 passed, meaning that 90% of the students who took the exams passed.

679784 pupils completed the test with success. Boys have outperformed girls in this year's high school results. For boys, the pass rate is 92.32%. For girls, the pass rate is 88.18%.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must receive at least 33% of the possible points in each subject in order to pass the West Bengal Class 12th Uccha Madhyamik Exams in 2024. In all, 89.25% of the students passed the WB HS examinations in 2022, compared to 88.44% in the previous year. Here are the most recent information and updates regarding the WB Uccha Madhyamik results.

How to apply for srcutiny?

Students who are not happy with their marks can also apply for scrutiny. Applying for scrutiny through Tatkal services is offered to students as of May 13; the application session opens on May 10. The WB Council stated that students will receive their updated results in seven days.

WBCHSE HS Toppers

There are forty-three applicants named in the top ten, and thirteen of them are from Hooghly. With a remarkable 99.2 percent, Abhik Das of McWilliams Higher Secondary School took first place in the West Bengal Class 12 board exam this year.