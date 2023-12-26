UP: 9 Students Injured In Unnao As Van Collides Due To Foggy Conditions

In a tragic incident near Purva in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Tuesday morning, a school van from New City Modern School collided with an unidentified vehicle, resulting in critical injuries to nine students. The accident was attributed to poor visibility caused by dense fog. Five of the injured students have been rushed to the district hospital for medical attention.

Swift Response by Authorities

According to Hindustan Times reports, circle officer Deepak Singh from Purva promptly reached the accident site, assessing the situation and coordinating the response efforts. The mishap unfolded as the van, en route to the school from Chamiani, suffered significant damage in the collision.

Chaos on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway

Tragically, the fog-related chaos extended beyond Unnao, with a series of collisions occurring on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway near Girthaan, leading to significant vehicle damage and ten injuries. The mishap started with a truck carrying tomatoes colliding with another vehicle, causing a cascade of accidents and a subsequent traffic jam. The Kotwali police and a highway ambulance team swiftly responded, providing first aid, evacuating the injured, and initiating efforts to clear the debris.

Simultaneously, in the national capital, Delhi, a persistent "very dense" fog disrupted normal life for a second consecutive day. The reduced visibility of 50 meters in parts of the city impacted air and rail operations, adding to the transportation woes. The air quality in Delhi remained in the very poor category, with the mercury dipping to 7°C, as per the media reports.