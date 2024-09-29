 UP: 2 Class 9th Students Booked For Posting AI-Generated Obscene Images Of Teacher On Social Media Platforms
According to police, the duo used online AI tools to render a fake obscene image of their school teacher which they posted on social media platforms. The accused also shared the pictures on various social media groups.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Moradabad (UP): Police have booked two class IX students for allegedly making morphed obscene images of a female teacher using AI (Artificial Intelligence) and posting them on online social media platforms.

Statement Of SHO Of Civil Lines Police Station Manish Saxena

Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines Police station Manish Saxena on Saturday said, "We received a complaint regarding the matter on Thursday based on which an FIR under sections of IT Act has been lodged against two minor accused. The matter is under further investigation."

The victim approached police regarding the matter on Thursday. Efforts are also being made to remove the image from the web.

