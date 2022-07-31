Unreserved medical candidates aiming for AIIMS flag cuts in seats on Twitter

AIIMS students |

New Delhi: Medical candidates on Twitter have raised concerns about All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) internal reservation based on a roster point system for AIIMS alumni.

AIIMS released the guidelines for allocation of PG seats at all AIIMS for INICET July 2022 session.

Institutional Preference (IP) seats are for those candidates who has obtained his/her MBBS Degree from the same AIIMS and must fulfil the eligibility for Unreserved (UR) candidates for Seat Allocation.

Students who are aiming to take admissions in AIIMS have stated that 50% of the reservation for AIIMS MBBS students in PG seats affects the seat percentage of unreserved non-AIIMS candidates. Here are some tweets highlighting the same.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The notification by AIIMS comes after the Supreme Court's green signal to AIIMS to have defined criteria for arriving at seat matrix for institutional preference candidates in INI-CET examination in May 2022.

The petition was filed by the Association of Students of AIIMS Bhopal and expected candidates or candidates who gave the INI CET examination.

The petitioners asserted that just 4 seats (1.87 percent) at AIIMS, New Delhi were given to institutional preference applicants in the INI-CET exam held in July 2021. The petitioners pointed out that, intriguingly, no seats were given to any other AIIMS for the admission of institutional preference candidates. In light of this, a petition was filed asking the court to order AIIMS to divulge the procedure for allocating seats to institutional preference candidates.

Read Also NIRF 2022 ranks AIIMS as top medical college, PGIMER follows