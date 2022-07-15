e-Paper Get App

NIRF 2022 ranks AIIMS as top medical college, PGIMER follows

Rankings for 11 NIRF categories were presented today by Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has bagged the top rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework's medical category five times in a row (NIRF 2022). The second and third places, respectively, have gone to PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

In addition to the medical category, the rankings for the other ten categories were presented today by Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan via webcast from the NIRF website.

Here are the top 10 Medical Colleges in India according to NIRF ranking 2022:

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

  3. Christian Medical College

  4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

  5. Banaras Hindu University

  6. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

  7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

  8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

  9. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

  10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

