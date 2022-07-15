NIRF rankings: IIT Madras best engineering college seventh year in a row

Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan announced the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Friday July 15. IIT Madras has maintained rank one in "Overall" category for the fourth consecutive year. It has also secured the top spot in the "Engineering" category, for seven years in a row.

IIT Madras maintained its position as the second-ranked research institution from the previous year. The Institute increased its ranking in the "Management" Category, rising from 13th place last year to 10th this year.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "IIT Madras has also been recognized as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) in September 2019 by the Government of India. As an Institute of Eminence, IIT Madras has set certain targets for next 5, 10 and 15 years in Academics, Research and Development, and Internationalization, among others."

The top 10 engineering colleges accordng to NIRF Ranking 2022:

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

NIT Trichy

IIT Hyderabad

NIT Karnataka

The NIRF list comprises 11 categories: University, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Law and Research institutions, Architecture, Medical, College, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), overall.

