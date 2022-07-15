e-Paper Get App

NIRF rankings: IIT Madras best engineering college seventh year in a row

Maintains position as the second-ranked research institution from the previous year

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan announced the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Friday July 15. IIT Madras has maintained rank one in "Overall" category for the fourth consecutive year. It has also secured the top spot in the "Engineering" category, for seven years in a row.

IIT Madras maintained its position as the second-ranked research institution from the previous year. The Institute increased its ranking in the "Management" Category, rising from 13th place last year to 10th this year.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "IIT Madras has also been recognized as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) in September 2019 by the Government of India. As an Institute of Eminence, IIT Madras has set certain targets for next 5, 10 and 15 years in Academics, Research and Development, and Internationalization, among others."

The top 10 engineering colleges accordng to NIRF Ranking 2022:

  • IIT Madras

  • IIT Delhi

  • IIT Bombay

  • IIT Kanpur

  • IIT Kharagpur

  • IIT Roorkee

  • IIT Guwahati

  • NIT Trichy

  • IIT Hyderabad

  • NIT Karnataka

The NIRF list comprises 11 categories: University, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Law and Research institutions, Architecture, Medical, College, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), overall.

Read Also
IISc Bengaluru tops university rankings in India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationNIRF rankings: IIT Madras best engineering college seventh year in a row

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan