e-Paper Get App

IISc Bengaluru tops university rankings in India

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Milia Islamia University are No 2 and 3, respectively

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
IISc Bengaluru leads NIRF India University Rankings; Know which universities follow |

Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan announced the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Friday July 15.

The list comprises 11 categories: University, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Law and Research institutions, Architecture, Medical, College, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), overall.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru tops the list of university category, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Milia Islamia University (JMIU).

NIRF India Rankings 2022: Top 10 Universities

  1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

  3. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi

  4. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

  5. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

  6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

  7. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

  8. Calcutta University, Kolkata

  9. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

  10. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Read Also
From IIT Madras to IIT Bombay, see the top 10 IITs according to NIRF Rankings
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationIISc Bengaluru tops university rankings in India

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan