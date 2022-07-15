IISc Bengaluru tops university rankings in India

Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan announced the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Friday July 15.
The list comprises 11 categories: University, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Law and Research institutions, Architecture, Medical, College, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), overall.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru tops the list of university category, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Milia Islamia University (JMIU).
NIRF India Rankings 2022: Top 10 Universities
Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
Calcutta University, Kolkata
Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad
