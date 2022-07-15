IISc Bengaluru tops university rankings in India

IISc Bengaluru leads NIRF India University Rankings; Know which universities follow |

Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan announced the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Friday July 15.

The list comprises 11 categories: University, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Law and Research institutions, Architecture, Medical, College, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), overall.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru tops the list of university category, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Milia Islamia University (JMIU).

NIRF India Rankings 2022: Top 10 Universities

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi Jadavpur University, Kolkata Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Calcutta University, Kolkata Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

