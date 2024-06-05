University of Sheffield Announces International LLM Scholarships For International Student

The University of Sheffield, UK, has announced two International LLM Scholarships, each valued at £4,320, aimed at supporting exceptional students pursuing a Master of Laws degree. These scholarships are designed to assist outstanding international students with their tuition fees for the upcoming academic year.
Key Dates:
Application Deadline: Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Scholarship decisions will be made alongside the admissions application evaluations.
Successful applicants will be notified by the end of July 2024.
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must qualify as overseas students for fee purposes.
They must hold an academic offer from the University of Sheffield to study the full-time LLM program. This includes the Sheffield LLM, LLM Corporate and Commercial Law, and LLM International Law and Global Justice pathways.
An application number is required.
Application Process:
Prospective candidates must complete the International LLM Scholarship application form.
This includes submitting a 2,000-word essay on the topic: “Law alone cannot address all social problems. Discuss.”
Prospective applicants are advised to check out the university's official website for additional updates.