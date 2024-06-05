Study In UK: University Of Sheffield Invites Applications For MA International Political Economy Course

University of Sheffield in UK |

The University of Sheffield in the UK is now accepting applications for its MA International Political Economy course, set to commence in September 2024. This course offers an in-depth exploration of the global economy, emphasising the relationship between political decision-making and economic contexts.

Course Overview:

Objective: Understand the global economy through the lens of political power dynamics, highlighting the interconnectedness of economics and politics.

Focus: Examine contemporary capitalism, its beneficiaries, and its evolution towards more equitable and sustainable societies.

Teaching Faculty: Courses are delivered by leading academics in the field of international political economy, offering students the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge research and analysis.

Duration:

Full-time: 1 year

Part-time: 2 years

Eligibility:

Academic Qualifications: Applicants must hold a three-year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% or "first class" in relevant social sciences, arts, humanities, or related subjects.

English Language Proficiency: An overall IELTS score of 6.5, with no component below 6.0, or an equivalent qualification.

Fees:

Overseas Annual Fee (2024): £23,760

How to Apply:

Visit the Official Website of the University of Sheffield, https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/postgraduate/taught/courses/2024/international-political-economy-ma

Click on the "Postgraduate Study" section.

Select the "International Political Economy" course under the taught courses category.

Scroll down and click on "Apply Now."

Fill in personal information, English language proficiency, and details of previous education and employment.

Select the desired course(s) and upload supporting documents.

Click the "Submit Application" button to complete the process.

For more details and to apply, visit the University of Sheffield's official website.