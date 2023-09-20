University Of Mumbai To Host The Maharashtra-UK Higher Education Conference

Mumbai University | File photo

The Maharashtra-United Kingdom Higher Education Council has been organized at the University of Mumbai to strengthen the UK-India partnership in education, research and innovation under the auspices of the Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra and the British Council. Minister of Higher and Technical Education Shri.

Chandrakant Dada Patil, Director of British Council Alison Barrett, Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Department Shri. Vikas Chandra Rastogi, Ajita Hathlia of Department of Business Trade, Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University Prof. Along with Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice Chancellors of various universities of the state, education experts and dignitaries will be present.

The conference is being organized with the objective of highlighting priorities in higher education as per National Education Policy, India-UK Roadmap 2030 and G-20.

Taking a step towards the internationalization of higher education, the conference organized for international education cooperation between India and UK will discuss various topics such as double degrees, partnership, research cooperation, joint solutions to global challenges.

The conference will also discuss in depth the expansion of partnership between the higher education institutions of both the countries with a special focus on transnational education. Various higher education institutions from UK will be participating for this conference.

In this one-day conference, the Director of Higher Education and representatives of the British Council will review various educational activities of the British Council, MoU's. Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof.

A special guidance session has been organized by Ravindra Kulkarni. The first session will be conducted on Social Science, Liberal Art and Media, Healthcare and Medical Science, and the second session will be conducted on Open Distance and Digital Learning, Technology, Computer Science and Interdisciplinary Area.