 Bombay HC Seeks State’s Reply To Plea On MU Senate Elections
The MU released a circular on August 17 staying the senate election for an indefinite period.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and Mumbai University to file a reply on a plea challenging the university’s decision to suspend the ongoing senate elections alleging it was done due to “political pressure”.

A division bench headed by Justice Nitin Jamdar asked the government to file reply and kept the plea for hearing on October 3.

As per the university, a committee has been constituted that will come up with solutions by September 29.

The HC was hearing a plea by advocate Sagar Devre seeking that the circular issued by the MU staying the senate elections be set aside and the university be directed to take immediate steps to commence and complete the election programme scheduled on September 10.

An election notification was issued on August 9 and announced the ‘senate elections’ of the University of Mumbai for 10 seats of the Graduate Constituency. The last date for filing of the nominations was August 18.

The MU released a circular on August 17 staying the senate election for an indefinite period.

According to the plea, the last senate elections were held on March 26, 2018, and the tenure of the same was till September 30, 2022.

