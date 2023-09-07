Plaint Against MU Pro-VC Over Role In Building Firm While In Service

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: A city-based lawyer has filed a complaint against University of Mumbai (MU) Pro-Vice Chancellor (Pro-VC) Ajay Bhamare of illegal involvement in a private construction firm and hence being “gainfully employed” while serving on the state payroll. The Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, prohibit government servants from engaging in private business without a previous sanction of the government.

The lawyer, Naseer Jahagirdar, lodged the complaint with MU VC Ravindra Kulkarni on August 3 and said that there has been no response till date. Jahagirdar alleged that Bhamare served as one of the directors of Pune-based construction firm, Varsity Industrial Parks LLP, ever since the company was formed in November 2020.

Bhamare denies allegations, says he obtained NOC

Jahagirdar has cited records from the Registrar of Companies under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This, according to the complainant, amounts to being gainfully employed despite being a full-time government servant and constitutes a violation of service rules, a charge denied by Bhamare.

Denying the allegations, Bhamare said, “I was a partner in Varsity Industrial LLP for rental income along with my brother Rajendra. I had obtained NOC [no objection certificate] from the employer. I retired from the LLP before my appointment as Pro-VC. At present, I am not a partner of the said LLP.”

Jahagirdar said that even if Bhamare resigned from his directorship before joining the university, his business engagement while being a principal and acting Pro-VC was inappropriate. “The university should investigate the matter and clarify whether he was gainfully employed or not,” he said.

Bhamare was appointed MU Pro-VC (head of the varsity’s academic affairs) in June this year. He earlier served as the principal of Ramanand Arya DAV College in Bhandup and was appointed acting Pro-VC for a few months before getting full-time appointment. Jahagirdar said, “To date, there has been no public acknowledgment or response from the university on this matter, raising questions about its commitment to transparency and accountability.”

