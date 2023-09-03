 Five Months On, MU Is Yet To Release M.Com Third-Semester Results
The University of Mumbai, which is supposed to reveal results within 45 days, has yet to do so after 147 days. Around 3000 students haven't received their M.com third-semester results despite the fact that their fourth-semester exams have already been completed. University officials has stated the results will be released soon.

Megha ChowdhuryUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Around 3000 students of Master of Commerce (M.Com.) at the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai (MU), are disappointed since they haven't received their third-semester results despite the fact that their fourth-semester exams have already been completed. 

Exams for the third semester were held between March to April this year, leaving students eagerly awaiting the results. The university, which is supposed to reveal results within 45 days, has yet to do so after 147 days. According to a few of the affected students, they fear the delay will affect their plans for further studies or lead to the loss of job opportunities.

“The wait does not seem to end. Our teachers are also not sure about the dates of the results too. The fourth semester exam was also held between July 7 and July 26. However, the university has yet to release the results of both tests. We're worried that if we don't get a passing grade on a particular subject, we'll have to wait another two to three months for it to be re-evaluated and re-examined. It will only worsen the problem,” a student said on the condition of anonymity.

While university officials kept mum on reasons for the delay in exam results, they said the results were delayed as there were some technical glitches that had to be sorted. 

According to Vinod Malale, MU's deputy registrar (public relations), "All the marksheets have been uploaded. The examination for the third and fourth semesters is at the last stage of completion, and results will be released soon."

"Due to this delay, we are missing out on potential job opportunities too. The companies to which we apply require mark sheets up to at least the third semester. Unfortunately, without the results, I cannot apply there," said another student. 

