 University of Mumbai Establishes Center For Avesta-Pahlavi Studies
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUniversity of Mumbai Establishes Center For Avesta-Pahlavi Studies

University of Mumbai Establishes Center For Avesta-Pahlavi Studies

The center, located in the renowned School of Languages, aims to be a stronghold of education.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
University of Mumbai Establishes Center For Avesta-Pahlavi Studies | Photo: Representative Image

The University of Mumbai has announced its intentions to create a Center for Avesta-Pahlavi Studies, which will serve as a central location for the study and research of Parsi-Zoroastrian culture.

The center, located in the renowned School of Languages, aims to be a stronghold of education. It provides a wide range of carefully crafted courses and programs that delve into various aspects of Parsi scriptures, classical literature, community studies, and the spiritual doctrines that are essential to the Zoroastrian tradition, PTI said.

Read Also
MU Secures ₹20 Cr Grant Under PM-USHA Initiative; New Hostel, Sports Grounds Among Infrastructural...
article-image

MOU Signed

The University has collaborated with the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, to successfully implement this forward-thinking initiative, according to a PTI article. The Ministry has granted financial support amounting to around Rs 12 crore for this endeavor, PTI added.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry and the University, in the presence of minister Smriti Irani, marking a notable accomplishment in the endeavors to promote intellectual dialogues and safeguard cultural heritage, PTI said.

Irani emphasized the significance of revitalizing endangered languages, particularly those associated with recognized minority groups, the report added.

With inputs from agencies

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WBPSC Announces Vacancies for Technical Officer (Textiles) Positions: Apply Now at psc.wb.gov.in

WBPSC Announces Vacancies for Technical Officer (Textiles) Positions: Apply Now at psc.wb.gov.in

Bihar Board Releases Answer Key for Class 12 Exams; Objection Window Open Until March 5

Bihar Board Releases Answer Key for Class 12 Exams; Objection Window Open Until March 5

Extended Deadline For Navyug School Entrance Test 2024: Apply By March 5th For Classes 6, 7

Extended Deadline For Navyug School Entrance Test 2024: Apply By March 5th For Classes 6, 7

NATA 2024 Registration Now Open: Apply Online At nata.in For Architecture Aptitude Test

NATA 2024 Registration Now Open: Apply Online At nata.in For Architecture Aptitude Test

Kerala Governor Suspends Vice Chancellor Over Student's Death; Orders Judicial Probe

Kerala Governor Suspends Vice Chancellor Over Student's Death; Orders Judicial Probe