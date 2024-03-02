University of Mumbai Establishes Center For Avesta-Pahlavi Studies | Photo: Representative Image

The University of Mumbai has announced its intentions to create a Center for Avesta-Pahlavi Studies, which will serve as a central location for the study and research of Parsi-Zoroastrian culture.

The center, located in the renowned School of Languages, aims to be a stronghold of education. It provides a wide range of carefully crafted courses and programs that delve into various aspects of Parsi scriptures, classical literature, community studies, and the spiritual doctrines that are essential to the Zoroastrian tradition, PTI said.

MOU Signed

The University has collaborated with the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, to successfully implement this forward-thinking initiative, according to a PTI article. The Ministry has granted financial support amounting to around Rs 12 crore for this endeavor, PTI added.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry and the University, in the presence of minister Smriti Irani, marking a notable accomplishment in the endeavors to promote intellectual dialogues and safeguard cultural heritage, PTI said.

Irani emphasized the significance of revitalizing endangered languages, particularly those associated with recognized minority groups, the report added.

With inputs from agencies