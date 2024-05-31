University Of Melbourne Earns Accreditation As Data Service Provider By Australian Government

The University of Melbourne |

The University of Melbourne took on a new role as a centre for data researchers. It is the first university to receive the esteemed designation of Accredited Data Service Provider from the Office of the National Data Commissioner, an Australian government agency.

Data research hub

This accreditation positions the university as a go-to destination for researchers seeking access to intricate and secure datasets. The Melbourne Institute Data Lab (MIDL) is facilitating this service, housed within the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic & Social Research.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Mark Cassidy said, “With a strong history of understanding best practices for data preparation, establishing appropriate infrastructure, compliant data security management, and better engagement with data custodians, the University of Melbourne, through the Melbourne Institute, is in a strong position to support the Australian Government’s objectives of establishing integrity and transparency in the sharing of public sector data.”

Expertise in specialized data services

The Melbourne Institute, situated within the university’s Faculty of Business and Economics, has a proven track record of over ten years in providing specialised data services. These include complex data integration, de-identification, and secure data access, prerequisites for accreditation by the National Data Commissioner.

Professor A. Abigail Payne, Director of the Melbourne Institute, highlighted the importance of providing a gateway to data to foster impactful research. She emphasised the impartial and cooperative nature of the service, reflecting the university's commitment to advancing social and economic solutions.

The University of Melbourne will contribute to research and policy formation in the public interest by joining the ranks of select state government departments, federal institutes, and the Australian Bureau of Statistics.