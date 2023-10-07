Australia's University Of Melbourne Signs MOU With PHFI To Improve Healthcare

Representative Image |

The University of Melbourne joined hands with Public Health Foundation of India for a long-standing partnership concerning enhancement of healthcare. The MOU was signed by a delegation led by University of Melbourne Provost Professor, Nicola Phillips, Professor Sanjay Zodpey, President of the Public Health Foundation of India and Lisa Singh, CEO of the Australia India Institute.

Previously a student exchange agreement was signed between the two public institutions, with the new MOU aiming to continue addressing global challenges concerning health outcomes in India and the world. University of Melbourne professor Phillips, while noting the achievement, stated that the agreement showcases an important relationship between Melbourne School of Population and Global Health at the University and the Nossal Institute, and the PHFI.

The partnership between the institutions have led to the formation of landmark initiatives in the past, including the VirtuCare (Virtual Healthcare Network) project which aims to providing virtual healthcare.

The partnership worked on the shared delivery of the Excellence in Non Communicable Disease Research (ENCORE) program, which hosted several student and shared faculty training sessions in Australia and India. The program fostered and improved research exchanges and partnerships between the University of Melbourne and some of India's top centers for medical and public health research.

