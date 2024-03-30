 University Of Madras Declares UG, PG Results At unom.ac.in
University Of Madras Declares UG, PG Results At unom.ac.in

Check Madras University UG, PG Results 2024 at unom.ac.in. View BA, BBA, BSC, BCA, BCOM results. Follow the steps to check your result online now!

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
The Madras University has announced the Madras University Result 2024 for various courses including undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Students who appeared for the exams can view their results on the official website of Madras University, which is unom.ac.in.

Links to check the results:

BCOM/BCOM(CA)/BCOM(A&F)/BCOM(HONS.)/PG/PROFESSIONAL Examination Results.

BA/BBA/BSC/BCA/BCOM(CS)/BCOM(ISM)/OT Examination Results.

How to check the result?

Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

Click on exam result link for UG or PG available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates should remember to double-check the details of their UG and PG results.

Students name

Father’s name

Semester details

Roll number

Registration number

Subject wise marks

Please inform the university authorities if you discover any mistakes or inconsistencies in the information provided above.

