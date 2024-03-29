 Eligibility Criteria Announced For 2024 NEST Exam, Check Age Limit, Percentage And More
In order to qualify for the NEST entrance exam, candidates should have completed the Class 12 board exam from any recognized education board in India in either 2022 or 2023. Additionally, students who are currently in the process of appearing for the Class 12 board exam in 2024 are also eligible to apply.

article-image
Representative image

The eligibility criteria for candidates preparing for the 2024 National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) have been announced. Prospective applicants must meet certain guidelines in order to be eligible for this esteemed exam.

Candidates who are accepted into the program will receive a yearly scholarship of Rs. 60,000 through the DISHA program, which is run by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

In addition, they will also be given Rs. 20,000 per year for summer internships. Moreover, outstanding students at NISER and UM-DAE CEBS, as well as those who achieve grades above a certain cut-off, will have the chance to directly interview for admission to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) training school.

A background in the science stream during Class 12 is necessary. It is mandatory to achieve a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or an equivalent grade in the Class 12 examination. However, SC and ST students can apply with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in Class 12. There is no age limit for candidates taking the NEST 2024 examination.

