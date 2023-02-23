University of Birmingham, UK introduces Chancellor's Scholarship to Indian students; details here

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: The University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom is inviting applications for its fully-funded scholarships, with accommodation benefits. Candidates can apply for the same at www.birmingham.ac.uk.

Indian students, applying for postgraduate programmes at the institute's Dubai and Birmingham campuses, can apply for the scholarship.

Winners of the scholarship can avail of tuition-fee waiver programmes at the institute along with accommodation costs during the entirety of their course. Four runner-ups will be able to avail tuition fee waiver of £5,000

Candidates should receive a legitimate study offer from the University of Birmingham before applying for the scholarship. Students also have to submit a three-minute video answering two important questions:

What challenges have you overcome in life?

What innovation would you suggest to solve a challenge faced by India and the UK?

“Candidates should have an excellent academic track record and demonstrate that they have overcome challenging circumstances. They should also have an innovative idea that can solve some of the complex challenges facing both the UK and India," said the official notification by the University of Birmingham.

