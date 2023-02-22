Australia to sign 'wide-ranging' deal to open universities in India

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Australian universities might soon make their presence felt in India under a new agreement announced by Australia's Education Minister Jason Clare.

According to a report by The Guardian, Clare, who will go to India next week, plans to sign a broad-ranging agreement that will include mutual recognition to avail education in the two countries, including qualifications provided online and offshore.

“I am advised it’s the broadest and most favourable recognition agreement that India has signed with any country to date,” Clare said on Wednesday, according to the daily.

Clare also lauded the fact that hundreds of millions of young Indians are pursuing vocational and higher educational qualifications, which is something Australian universities would like to help them in.

Clare's announcement comes as the University Grants Commission released draft norms on foreign campuses of some of the most prestigious global institutions being set up in India.

Claire, who will be accompanied by the foreign minister, Penny Wong, 11 vice-chancellors, five peak groups, and a regulator on his trip to India, sees students as a significant part of the India-Australia relationship.

There has been a 160% jump in the number of Indian students studying in Australian universities amid a decreasing number of Chinese students in light of a turbulent relationship between Beijing and Canberra.

