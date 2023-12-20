University of Birmingham Offers £4,000 Scholarship for Indian Undergraduates | Twitter/ @unibirmingham

The University of Birmingham has introduced a prestigious award of £4,000 for prospective Indian undergraduate students seeking entry to the University's programs commencing in September 2024, according to a press release.

The scholarships, totaling £4,000, will be granted to exceptionally high-performing students embarking on their University of Birmingham journey in the academic year 2024/2025. This financial support is specifically allocated towards the first-year tuition fees for full-time undergraduate degree programs at the University of Birmingham's UK campus.

To qualify for consideration, candidates must have received an offer from the University of Birmingham and selected it as their firm choice for a full-time undergraduate program commencing in September 2024. Importantly, the eligible students should be entering the first year of their undergraduate program at Birmingham's UK campus.

Aspiring students are required to submit their scholarship applications through designated local representatives by the deadline of April 30, 2024. The selection process for these awards will primarily focus on academic merit.

Come early July, decisions regarding the scholarship recipients will be officially announced, and the successful candidates will be presented with the scholarships upon their enrollment in September 2024. This initiative reflects the University of Birmingham's commitment to fostering academic excellence and supporting deserving students in their pursuit of higher education.