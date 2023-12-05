University Of Sheffield Announces Scholarship For Delhi Public School Society Students

The University of Sheffield, UK, invites applications for the Delhi Public School Society (DPS) Undergraduate Merit Scholarship in 2024. Here are the key details you need to know:
Dates:
Application Deadline: Monday, 22 April 2024, by 1:00 pm (UK time).
Scholarship Winners Announcement: Wednesday, 15 May 2024.
Accepted Scholars Confirmation Deadline: To be specified upon scholarship offer.
Eligibility Criteria:
Current enrollment at a Delhi Public School Society (DPS) institution in India is mandatory.
Obtain an offer for a full-time or part-time undergraduate or foundation degree at the University of Sheffield before applying for the scholarship.
Degree/Foundation program commencement at the University of Sheffield in September 2024.
Exclusions: Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200).
Self-funded status and eligibility for overseas tuition fee payment are prerequisites.
Not applicable for sponsored students.
Entry into University of Sheffield's program year 1 or 2.
MArch programs are ineligible for undergraduate scholarships.
How to Apply:
Applications are currently open.
Submit by 1:00 pm (UK time) on Monday, 22 April 2024.
Prospective candidates must act promptly, ensuring they fulfill the eligibility criteria and submit applications before the deadline. This prestigious scholarship offers £10,000 towards tuition fees, creating a valuable opportunity for DPS students to pursue their undergraduate studies at the University of Sheffield. For more details, visit the official University of Sheffield website.