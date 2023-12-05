University of Sheffield announces scholarship for Delhi Public school society students | Official Website

The University of Sheffield, UK, invites applications for the Delhi Public School Society (DPS) Undergraduate Merit Scholarship in 2024. Here are the key details you need to know:

Dates:

Application Deadline: Monday, 22 April 2024, by 1:00 pm (UK time).

Scholarship Winners Announcement: Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

Accepted Scholars Confirmation Deadline: To be specified upon scholarship offer.

Eligibility Criteria:

Current enrollment at a Delhi Public School Society (DPS) institution in India is mandatory.

Obtain an offer for a full-time or part-time undergraduate or foundation degree at the University of Sheffield before applying for the scholarship.

Degree/Foundation program commencement at the University of Sheffield in September 2024.

Exclusions: Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200).

Self-funded status and eligibility for overseas tuition fee payment are prerequisites.

Not applicable for sponsored students.

Entry into University of Sheffield's program year 1 or 2.

MArch programs are ineligible for undergraduate scholarships.

How to Apply:

Applications are currently open.

Submit by 1:00 pm (UK time) on Monday, 22 April 2024.

Prospective candidates must act promptly, ensuring they fulfill the eligibility criteria and submit applications before the deadline. This prestigious scholarship offers £10,000 towards tuition fees, creating a valuable opportunity for DPS students to pursue their undergraduate studies at the University of Sheffield. For more details, visit the official University of Sheffield website.