Universities to adopt tourist spots, students to livestream their experience: UGC

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher education institutions to adopt a nearby tourist destination and conduct a variety of activities, including student visits.

“The students may also be encouraged to post their live experiences thorough social media channels. The activities undertaken by the universities may also be uploaded on the UGC Activity Monitoring Port (UAMP),” stated the letter by the commission.

The UGC reported that during a review meeting held by PM Modi on May 17, 2022, it was suggested that universities identify a tourist destination, encourage students to learn about it, and plan visits as part of annual study tours.

"The destinations may be selected from the exhaustive list available on website www.incredibleindia.com. Students of the university should be encouraged to learn more about the destination selected by the university" stated the UGC notice.

