G20 2023 can help talks regarding foreign universities in India: UGC Chairman

G20 Summit 2023 is set to be held in India in September 2023. Leaders from the world’s largest economies will be present at the forum to address major issues, including climate change, sustainable development, financial stability, and more. In the wake of G20, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched an initiative called ‘University Connect’, which aims to create awareness among universities about the summit. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar speaks to the Free Press Journal on the planned initiatives, new regulations on foreign campuses, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Can you elaborate on the initiatives planned as a part of University Connect on the sidelines of G20 India?

Through the University connect programme, we will engage students from different universities across India to create awareness for the G20 summit, its presidency, and how India can emerge as a global role model. India has as much uniqueness as it has diversity. We are responsible for bringing out India's best traditions before the world.

On the above lines, it has been proposed to organise various events and activities under the outreach programme, “University Connect,” wherein Schools and higher education institutions can involve their students in various events on G20 themes spread across the year. These events can include the following:

• Routine/pre-scheduled events of the institution, like conferences, annual days, sporting events, seminars, etc., should be branded as G20 events.

• Logos, posters, and standees of G20 should be displayed on the campus and at all institution events. The open file for the design is being shared.

• Special events, including seminars, quizzes, painting, crossword, declamation, marathon, cycling marathon, Insta Reel and other competitions, sporting events, youth camps, model G20etc, can be organised on G20-related themes at the institution and state levels with and a finale in September at the national level.

• RIS (Resource & Information Centre for Developing Countries) is organising seminars at 75 universities.

• All HIEIs should organise similar seminars on G20 themes based on this template.

• All Institutions are to undertake regular Swachata Campaigns in and around their respective campuses as part of the G20 event.

• G-20 T-Shirts, Caps, Wrist Bands, and G20 Badges can be distributed to participating students and NSS/ NYKS volunteers.

• The celebrations will culminate in a grand event in September in which there can be prize distribution of competitions, Jazz/Band./ NCC Parade on G-20.

• All events are to be amplified through local and social media platforms.

• Institutions to ensure maximum community participation in these events.

Would G20 delegates have the opportunity to visit India’s HEIs? Is that in the works?

The University Grants Commission, on behalf of the Government of India, has been implementing various collaborative academic programmes between India and foreign countries. Further, it may be pertinent to mention here that UGC has taken several initiatives in recent times in line with NEP 2020 for the promotion of academic collaboration between Indian HEIs and foreign HEIs and the opening of offshore campuses of foreign universities in India. G20 delegates will be informed about it. Moreover, UGC has been in constant touch with the embassies of foreign countries to apprise them about these initiatives and request the countries to collaborate with Indian HEIs. Many foreign universities have been approached by UGC, encouraging them to have academic collaborations, joint degrees, twinning degrees, opening branch campuses in India, etc.

Educational summits to be held during the year may be used as a platform to promote various initiatives undertaken by UGC for the Internationalisation of higher education in India and to invite G20 delegates to visit India’s HEIs.

We will explore opportunities for G20 delegates to visit India’s HEIs to make MoU for Joint Research scholarships, fellowships and research programmes, and Exchange Programmes of students and faculty.

In light of G20 2023, what is India’s outlook for foreign students in 2023?

India has taken several initiatives to promote the Indian higher education system to international students. Efforts to attract more foreign students involve the Government’s initiative to create “institutions of eminence” to break into the world’s top 100 universities. The government has set aside US$1.5 billion for this purpose. The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) regulations on Graded Autonomy have helped many top colleges to get autonomous status. It will lead educational institutions to expand, redesign their courses, launch new programmes, and easily take in international students and faculty. UGC has also permitted Indian HEIs to admit international students by creating supernumerary seats for up to 25% of the total intake in UG and PG programmes. In Ph.D. programmes, each faculty member can admit up to two international students over and above the Ph.D. intake of Indian students permitted by UGC. All these measures will help in attracting international students from G20 countries to come to Indian HEIs and study in India.

With UGC pursuing foreign campuses in India, can G20 help initiate talks on the same with countries that will be present?

The G20 summit can help initiate talks with foreign universities to open campuses in India. A regulatory framework allowing the entry of higher-ranked foreign universities, as envisaged in NEP-2020, will provide an international dimension, enable Indian students to obtain foreign qualifications at an affordable cost, and make India an attractive global study destination. The draft regulations for seeking branch campuses of foreign Indian institutions in India are already in the public domain and will be published shortly. UGC can use the G20 summits to promote these regulations and initiate talks with the G20 countries.

Is the UGC expecting a certain number of international students to come to study in India in 2023?

Institutions of eminence, Graded autonomy, twinning, joint, and dual degree with foreign institutions, and the Study in India programme seek to endorse India as a prime education hub for international students by inviting them to pursue their higher education in the country. The programmes/initiatives are platforms for international students to experience the best of what Indian education has to offer. Therefore, it encourages international students to explore valuable educational opportunities enabled by the top Indian universities, and it is expected the number of international students studying in India will gradually increase many folds in the coming years.

