Universal AI University To organise Late Gurdip Singh Memorial Inter-College Football Tournament At Karjat

Thane: The Universal AI University, which is India's first Artificial Intelligence University that started its first academic year in August this year, has organised an inaugural Late Gurdip Singh Memorial Inter-College football tournament at its Karjat Campus.

The tournament will be inaugurated on 19th August and will conclude on 20th August, 2023 at the University’s Football Ground. It would be a grandeur sports event happening in Karjat for the first time at such a large scale. About 16 Football Teams from various colleges of different Universities including Universal AI University’s team will participate in the tournament.

Professor Tarundeep Singh Anand, chancellor and founder of Universal AI University said, “We are proud to host this first inter-college football tournament at our Campus. The tournament will not only promise competitive football matches, but also offers an opportunity for our University community to come together, support our team, and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.

We extend a warm invitation to each and every one of you to join us in this exhilarating event and show your support for our University team as they compete for the championship. ”Apart from the gripping football matches, Universal AI University has also arranged a variety of delectable food stalls for everyone's enjoyment where football lovers and spectators can indulge in some mouthwatering treats such as Pani Puri, Ice Golas, Pav Bhaji, and many more delicious options.

Prof Anand added, “This event is not just about sports.it's about creating lasting memories, fostering a sense of unity, and savoring some delightful culinary experiences."

