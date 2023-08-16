University Dedicated To AI Begins Operation In Karjat

Universal AI campus in Karjat |

Thane: Universal AI University, India's first University to impart under and post-graduate specialised courses in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI), has commenced its first academic year in August 2023 at its campus in Karjat.

The State Government’s Higher and Technical Education Department

had on January 25, 2023 approved the university which has set up a green campus in Maharashtra's Karjat, in Raigad district.

Professor Tarundeep Singh Anand, chancellor and founder of Universal AI University said, “With the world moving towards automation and digital transformation, AI education and research is highly important for a country to stay competitive in the global economy. This University will be dedicated to teaching skill-sets for the country's growth and development in the 21st century. The University will also serve as a research hub for development of new AI technologies, which will benefit our nation both

economically and technologically.”

The university offers a specially designed curriculum for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in AI and Future Technologies. It has also designed other new-age courses such as Liberal Arts and Humanities, Global Affairs and Diplomacy, Law, Environment and Sustainability and Sports Sciences.

