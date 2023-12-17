United India Insurance Company Ltd. Announces Recruitment For 300 Assistant Roles

Representative Image |

United India Insurance Company Ltd. is recruiting for 300 assistant roles as part of its UlIC Assistant Recruitment 2023. Due to technological difficulties, candidates must register on the organization's website, www.uiic.co.in, between December 18, 2023, and January 6, 2024, in order to submit an application.

Seats and reservations

There are 300 seats available for the UllC Assistant Vacancy 2023, and interested individuals must go through a tough selection process. Details about available positions are broken down by UR, SC, ST, OBC, and EwS in the recruiting PDF. To be more precise, there are 159 places in the UR category, 30 in the SC, 26 in the ST, 55 in the OBC, and 30 in the EwS. For a detailed breakdown of the available positions, see the table below.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who apply online for UllC Assistant Recruitment 2023 must be graduates of an accredited university. They should also be fluent in the local language of the state in which they are being recruited, both in reading and writing. A graduation degree is the minimum educational requirement for all candidates, as shown in the chart below.

The minimum and maximum age restrictions for candidates are outlined in the UIIC Assistant Notification 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the minimum age requirement is 21 years old, while the maximum age limit is 30 years old.

To apply for the 2023 UIIC Assistant Recruitment, do the following:

Go to the UlIC official website.

Select "Click Here For New Registration" on the homepage.

Register by entering name and address, among other required information.

Select "Save and Next" to confirm and store the information for later use.

Press the "Complete Registration Button" to continue.